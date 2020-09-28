Fire alarm alerts two residents during a Sunday morning house fire

71°
Sunday, September 27 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews respond to house fire off of Capital Heights Ave. on Sunday.

Around 9 a.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 600 block of Longwood Drive located off of Capital Heights Ave.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Two occupants were able to exit safely from the residence after being alerted by a home smoke detector.

Flames were found in the ceiling of the rear of the structure and was quickly extinguished. Even though fire crews were able to contain the fire to the rear of the home, the rest of the home received smoke damage. 

The cause of the fire was an electrical malfunction. Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

