Finishing the weekend pleasant, even better next week

How about a little taste of fall to start September? We know this week will be “faux” fall, but this time of year, we’ll take any comfort we can get. A series of fronts will first bring lower humidity, perhaps dropping temperatures a few degrees cooler toward the weekend!

Labor Day Weekend: We’re already “seeing” some of the changes, as more sunshine is forecast for Sunday. You’ll “feel” the changes more tonight and Labor Day. The front that has been meandering across the region will finally start settling over the Gulf waters. If you live, or have plans in the coastal areas, a few storms are still possible Sunday, less coverage for Labor Day. Highs will hover near 90, with lows in upper 60s in the Capital City and points north.

Up Next: A series of fronts will affect the region. Early in the week, the first front will bring dry air, while temperatures will remain near normal. As the upper pattern keeps a trough in the east, the door will open for slightly cooler air by the weekend. Even with sunshine, late week temperatures may stay below 90, and nighttime lows will dip into the 60s nearly everywhere. Chances for rain will be slim to none for much of the new work week.The home opener at Tiger Stadium Saturday is looking fantastic!

The Tropics: A tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa now, and has a low end chance for development this week according to the National Hurricane Center. Global models show some organization, while extended range models keep it in the central Atlantic. Remember, the peak of hurricane season is still ahead, so best to remain prepared, even though things have been very quiet these past few weeks.

