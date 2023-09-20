Latest Weather Blog
Find out how you can earn a $200 credit toward your Entergy bills starting Friday
BATON ROUGE - Entergy announced it would be giving out $1 million in bill assistance to qualifying customers starting Friday.
Customers can apply for a one-time $200 credit to go toward their Entergy bills after the company partnered with local agencies.
The credit aims to help customers with the "higher-than-expected bills caused by this summer's heat," Entergy said.
Entergy clients can apply through their local United Way website starting Friday. The funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and $100,000 will go specifically to assist older customers and customers with disabilities.
To apply, you'll need a photo ID and one of the following: the first page of your 2022 tax return, 2022 paystubs, your last paystub, or a Social Security 1099 or 1042S form.
For more information and the links to apply, visit Entergy's website here.
