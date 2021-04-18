Finally drying out, no rain until end of the week

Today and Tonight: A dry stretch of weather begins today. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds through out the day, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Tonight, a few clouds will hang around with lows around 50.

Looking Ahead:



Our weather pattern will remain quiet for much of the week ahead. A strong cold front will move through the region late Tuesday night, into Wednesday - will not bring any rainfall, but will usher in more cool air. High and low temperatures will be below average for much of the week. Our next chance for rain will return at the end of the week. Timing right now looks like late Friday night, into Saturday. Some downpours will be possible with this next system.

Latest River Stages:







Amite River at Bayou Manchac: Forecast Crest of 12.8Ft



At 10 Feet: Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will be impassable. A few homes on Horseshoe Drive will flood. Water will be approaching Kendalwood Road and access to property will be threatened.

At 12 Feet: Kendalwood Road and adjacent property will be inundated. Backwater may flood Bayou Fountain and flood some homes on Burbank Drive. Most secondary roads will be moderately flooded. Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will be impassable. A few homes may flood on Horseshoe Drive.



Amite River at Port Vincent: Forecast Crest of 9.5Ft

At 9 Feet: Streets will flood in Port Vincent. There will be minor flooding of residential areas.

At 10 Feet: Increased flow and strong current will affect river traffic. Grays Creek and the main channel of the Amite River will merge. Saint Amant Swamp will be inundated. Streets will flood in Port Vincent. There will be minor flooding of residential areas.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.