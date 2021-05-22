Finally! Dry stretch of weather

Today and Tonight: A much needed dry spell begins today! Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will remain breezy out of the east 10 – 20 mph. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. It will be breezy at times, with winds out of the east 5 – 10 mph, occasionally as high as 15 mph.



Looking Ahead: High pressure to the east will gradually build westward over the weekend. This is what will shield the rest of the rainfall back to our west over Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Our main focus going forward will be the remaining high creeks and rivers, as well as minor flooding on Lake Maurepas. Once winds begin to slack off by the end of the weekend, water levels should slowly begin to come down. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect until Sunday afternoon for locations surrounding the tidal lakes.

Latest River Levels Updated Saturday AM:





Latest Creek Levels Updated Saturday AM:





For more information on the impacts you could expect near these locations, CLICK HERE and then click on the river gauge site of interest.



The Tropics:





Subtropical Storm Ana has developed in the Atlantic, near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. This system will NOT impact the United States and is forecast to remain out to sea.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton