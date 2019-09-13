FINAL: Southern tops Mississippi Valley 55-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Lenard Tillery broke Odie Posey's 67-year-old record for the season rushing mark at Southern University, and the Jaguars stayed undefeated in conference play with a 55-0 rout of Mississippi Valley State on Saturday night.

The Jaguars (8-2, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) will close the regular season next Saturday against Grambling State - also undefeated in the SWAC - in the 43rd Annual Bayou Classic to decide the West Division champion. The winner will take on East Division champion Alcorn State for the league title in Houston on Dec. 3.



Tillery started the day at 1,335 yards and passed Posey's record of 1,399 yards - set in 1949 - on a 6-yard carry near midfield early in the third quarter. Tillery finished with 101 yards rushing and a touchdown, pushing his season total to 1,436.



Southern outgained MVSU (1-10, 1-8) 555-68 and built a 34-0 lead at halftime.





