FINAL: Southern loses 38-13 to Jackson State

Saturday, September 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern lost 38-13 to Jackson State to fall to 1-4 on the season.

Southern only trailed by four points going into the half, but went scoreless in the second half while Jackson State scored 21 points.

Southern quarterback Aston Strother went 10-for-20 attempts for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception; running back Trey Holly had 148 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Southern plays Bethune-Cookman in Florida on Oct. 11.

