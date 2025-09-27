75°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: Southern loses 38-13 to Jackson State
BATON ROUGE - Southern lost 38-13 to Jackson State to fall to 1-4 on the season.
Southern only trailed by four points going into the half, but went scoreless in the second half while Jackson State scored 21 points.
Southern quarterback Aston Strother went 10-for-20 attempts for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception; running back Trey Holly had 148 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Trending News
Southern plays Bethune-Cookman in Florida on Oct. 11.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
14th Annual Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Rodeo held in Amite
-
Family of Southern student who died in hazing incident files lawsuit against...
-
Callihan gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Loranger woman,...
-
Season ticket holders unhappy over Tiger Stadium improvements, obstructed view
-
Court tells convenience store across the street from police station to stop...