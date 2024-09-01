76°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: Southern football loses season opener 21-7 to McNeese
LAKE CHARLES - The Southern football team lost 21-7 in their first game of the 2024 season at McNeese.
Watch Southern Head Coach Terrence Graves' comments after the game here:
It was Terrence Graves’ first game as the full-time head coach at Southern. He won the Bayou Classic back in November as the Interim Coach.
Noah Bodden started at quarterback for Southern and went 12-26 attempts for 118 yards and one interception. The junior started last year’s Bayou Classic.
It’s the fourth-ever meeting between the two programs. The Cowboys had won the previous three meetings.
Trending News
McNeese (1-1) lost to Tarleton State last week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pointe Coupee Sheriff gives safety tips ahead of Labor Day
-
Community holding balloon release for 5-year-old killed in car crash
-
LSU's new upgrades expected to bring in large crowds for 2024 season;...
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
Corps warns of saltwater intrusion again; says construction of sill necessary below...
Sports Video
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup
-
LSU Football Preseason Special: WBRZ breaks down Brian Kelly's third year, Tigers'...
-
LSU's Will Campbell trying to get everyone on the Tiger offensive bandwagon
-
LSU football three days away from season opener