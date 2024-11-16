FINAL: Southern dominates Arkansas Pine-Bluff, earns spot in SWAC Championship game

BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team is headed to the SWAC Championship game.

The Jaguars clinched the SWAC West Saturday with a 31-9 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff jumped out to a 6-0 lead with two first quarter field goals. However, Southern running backs Kendric Rhymes and Kobe Dillon each had touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Jaguars a 14-6 lead.

Early in the third quarter, Southern quarterback Jalen Woods connected with Cam Jefferson for a 71-yard touchdown to put the Jaguars ahead 21-6.

Woods, who made his first start of the season, threw for over 200 yards in the game.

Senior defensive tackle Willie Miles recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown to seal this victory in the fourth quarter.

Southern is 7-4 overall and 6-1 in SWAC play this season. The Jaguars have a bye next Saturday before finishing the regular season against Grambling in the Bayou Classic on November 30.