Final: Saints upset Eagles 20-10

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The New Orleans Saints, for now, stay alive in the NFC playoff races after beating the top seed in the conference, the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-10.

New Orleans jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead, but the Eagles got back into the game after quarterback Gardern Minshew hit A.J. Brown for the 78-yard touchdown.

The Saints' offense struggled in the second half to get anything going, as Andy Dalton was sacked six times.

It looked like New Orleans was going to blow another lead, but in the return of defensive back Marshon Lattimore, he made maybe the biggest play of the season for New Orleans. Lattimore picked off Minshew's pass and returned it for a touchdown.

New Orleans held on to upset the Eagles 20-10, but Tampa Bay clinched the division by beating the Panthers.

The Saints' only shot at the playoffs now is:

Week 17: 1. Packers have to lose vs Minnesota

Week 18: 2. Lions lose to Packers

3. Seahawks Lose to Rams

4. Commanders lose to Cowboys

5. Saints beat Panthers

If all this happens, then the Saints make the last wildcard spot.