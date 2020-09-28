Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: Saints lose to Packers 37-30
NEW ORLEANS- Coming off a disappointing Monday Night loss to the Raiders, the New Orleans Saints have a chance to bounce back against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Packers are 2-0 while the Saints are 1-1 on the year.
Green Bay would get on the board first. A 52-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.
Alvin Kara and the Saints would respond. Kamara would finish off a 4-play 77 yard drive with and run to give them a 7-3 lead with 5:15 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, both the Packers and Saints scored 10 points. The Saints touchdown came right before halftime as Brees threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders to give the black and gold a 17-13 lead with just 6 seconds before halftime.
Brees to Sanders: TOUCHDOWN! ??#Saints | ??: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/w3FIA3KnZ3— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 28, 2020
Brees had 104 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half. Kamara added in 7 receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 56 yards.
In the second half, the Packers would score a touchdown on their first drive. They decided to go for it on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line. Aaron Jones would punch it in to help the Packers retake the lead 20-17.
Wil Lutz would tie the game at 20 with a 35-yard field goal before both the Saints and Packers traded touchdowns.
Alvin Kamara scored his third touchdown of the day with a 52-yard catch and run.That would tie the game at 27.
Alvin Kamara is a WIZARD #Saints pic.twitter.com/UYotNvGzem— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) September 28, 2020
The tie would last until 8:52 left in the fourth when Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal for the Packers making it 30-27.
Stay tuned for updates.
