FINAL: Saints 38 - Bucs 3

5 hours 35 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, November 08 2020 Nov 8, 2020 November 08, 2020 8:47 PM November 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an epic battle to see who will lead the NFC South division.

Drew Brees and Tom Brady also battle to see who will have the most touchdowns in history after the game.

The Saints took the first matchup in the season opener in the SuperDome and now the Bucs are looking even better and looking to get redemption.

