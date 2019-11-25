FINAL: Saints 34 | Panthers 31

NEW ORLEANS- Latavius Murray scored on a 26 yard run in the first Saints series of the game to give New Orleans a 7-0 lead.

With just over 5 minutes left in the first quarter, Drew Brees finds Tre'Quan Smith for a 13 yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Saints.

Kyle Allen countered with an aerial attack of his own and finds DJ Moore for a 51 yard touchdown pass to cut the New Orleans lead in half. 14-6 Saints.

After Drew Brees was sacked by Bruce Irvin on 3rd down, Saints are forced to take a 41 yard field goal by Wil Lutz. Lead now at 17-6 New Orleans.

Panthers add a field goal to make it 17-9.

Kyle Allen hits Christian McCaffrey for a one yard touchdown. Panthers go for two but the attempt fails. 17-15 Saints at the half.

Drew Brees connects with Jared Cook for a 20 yard touchdown to make it 24-15.

Panthers second half scoring starts with a 52 yard field goal by Joey Slye to make it 24-18.

A solid rushing attack coupled with a 20 yard Jared Cook reception put New Orleans on the goal line which was capped off by a Drew Brees to Michael Thomas three yard connection. 31-18 Saints.

Christian McCaffrey adds a four yard touchdown to continue the deficit narrowing for Carolina. 31-24 New Orleans.

Panthers go for it on 4th down and it results in a Kyle Allen 2 yard touchdown pass to DJ Moore to tie things at 31.