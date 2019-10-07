FINAL: Saints 31 | Buccaneers 24

Teddy Bridgewater sharp on New Orleans' second drive of the game but the Saints settle for a 29 yard field goal by Wil Lutz to take a 3-0 lead.

A Teddy Bridgewater pass to Alvin Kamara was caught but briefly bobbled and eventually intercepted by Tampa Bay. Jamies Winston then hits Chris Godwin for a 26 yard touchdown to give the Bucs a 7-3 lead.

Michael Thomas caught three balls for 50 yards on the next Saints drive including a 14 yard touchdown from Brigdewater that put the Saints up 10-7 but that lead would be quickly diminished after a TB 42 yard field goal that tied things at 10.

Jared Cook was targeted all game and finally reaped the benefits after catching a 9 yard touchdown pass. Saints retook the lead 17-10.

First score of the second half belonged to Ted Ginn as he hauled in another touchdown pass from Bridgewater to make it 24-10 Saints.

A Peyton Barber 2 yard run gives the Bucs their first touchdown since the first quarter and narrows the Saints lead to 24-17.

Bridgewater's 5th touchdown pass of the day goes to Michael Thomas to give New Orleans a 31-17 lead.