FINAL | Saints 29 - Chiefs 32

The New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs are taking on each other in a potential Super Bowl matchup in New Orleans.

Patrick Mahommes and the Chiefs struck first taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Saints meanwhile finished with 16 total yards after the 1st quarter.

Kansas City scored again at the beginning of the 2nd quarter to make it 14-0.

Eventually in the second quarter, the Saints would get rolling after a long 51-yard throw from Drew Brees to Emmanuel Sanders.

Two plays later, Taysom Hill would rush in for a touchdown to cut the lead to 7.

Right before halftime, the Saints forced a fumble on a punt return. The ball rolled into the endzone and Alex Anzalone couldn't hop on it before it rolled out of the back of the endzone.

The Saints took a 15 to 14 lead in the 3rd quarter before the Chiefs put up 15 unanswered points to take a 29-15 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Saints would get some momentum after forcing a Patrick Mahomes fumble. That would lead to a Alvin Kamara jet sweep touchdown to get back into the game and make it 29-22.