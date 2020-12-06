FINAL: Saints 21 vs. Falcons 16

48°
ATLANTA - The New Orleans Saints are on the back on the road this week taking on their long time rival, the Atlanta Falcons.
For the Saints, they look to make it nine straight wins and maintain the top spot in the NFC. The Falcons come in off a big win against the Raiders.
New Orleans so far this season is 9-2 and currently is 4-0 against divisional opponents.
Quarterback Taysom Hill will make his third consecutive start for the Saints after winning his first two...his first being against the Falcons just two weeks ago.
Kickoff for the game is at Noon on FOX.
