48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: Saints 21 vs. Falcons 16

5 hours 28 minutes 3 seconds ago Sunday, December 06 2020 Dec 6, 2020 December 06, 2020 2:01 PM December 06, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ATLANTA - The New Orleans Saints are on the back on the road this week taking on their long time rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

For the Saints, they look to make it nine straight wins and maintain the top spot in the NFC. The Falcons come in off a big win against the Raiders.

New Orleans so far this season is 9-2 and currently is 4-0 against divisional opponents. 

Quarterback Taysom Hill will make his third consecutive start for the Saints after winning his first two...his first being against the Falcons just two weeks ago.

Kickoff for the game is at Noon on FOX. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days