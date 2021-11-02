Final pass for debris removal on EBR state routes to take place Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the final pass of Hurricane Ida debris removal in East Baton Rouge Parish will take place Wednesday, November 3.

Debris removal operations from only state highways will be complete in East Baton Rouge Parish after this pass.

DOTD asks that residents keep hurricane debris out of the roadway and out of the line of sight for motorists.

Officials also request that debris not be placed in ditches or on street corners.

DOTD is encouraging residents to follow the suggestions below to assist in the debris removal process:

-State contractors are only able to remove debris from state right-of-way.

-Do not push debris into the roadway. Multiple sweeps will allow debris that cannot fit at one time to be removed.

-Please don’t put debris on power lines, fire hydrants, utility stub-outs, or anything that would hinder the claw that grabs the debris. Multiple sweeps will pick up what may not fit initially.

-Construction and demolition debris, as well as vegetative debris, are some of the items traditionally picked up first.

-Debris on commercial, agricultural, and undeveloped properties will not be removed.

-Dark-colored bagged debris will not be removed.

-Certain debris, such as refrigerators and freezers, engines, and other materials that have to be disposed of in a different manner may be picked up at a separate time and/or sweep.

DOTD is also reminding citizens that debris removal progress can be seen at www.511la.org.

The page is updated daily at 6:00 am to reflect data from the previous day following disposal of debris material.

Debris removal information on local roadways in East Baton Rouge can be found at the EBR Hurricane Ida Debris Pick-up Status page.