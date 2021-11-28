LSU upsets No. 15 ranked Texas A&M 27-24

Photo: @LSUFootball

There could not have been a more fitting way to send Ed Orgeron out more than Max Johnson connecting with Jaray Jenkins for a 28-yard touchdown with 20 seconds to play to give LSU bowl eligibility and an upset victory over No. 14 Texas A&M, 27-24. That final touchdown to Jenkins part of an 85-yard game-winning drive on the final Saturday night in Tiger Stadium of the 2021 season.

Aggies trailed for the majority of the game until wide receiver Jalen Preston scored on a 32-yard catch-and-run that put the A&M ahead 24-20 with just over 7 minutes to play.

The win puts LSU at 6-6 and officially eligible for a bowl.

After the game, Ed Orgeron said the game would be his last as LSU head coach and that he would not coach in the bowl game. Offensive line coach Brad Davis will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Postseason announcements are expected on the Sunday following the Dec. 4 SEC Championship game.