FINAL: LSU loses defensive battle against No. 8 Oklahoma 17-13, finishes 7-5
NORMAN, Oklahoma - As expected, LSU and No. 8 Oklahoma faced off in a defensive battle in Norman, with the Tigers losing 17-13.
Both teams offenses struggled to move the ball, with Oklahoma having 155 yards of total offense and LSU only with 66 yards of offense at the half with a 3-3 tie.
LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren was just 4-for-10 for 7 yards and an endzone interception at the half. He finished 14-25 for 96 yards.
However, an A.J. Haulcy interception was able to set up LSU to take a 10-3 lead by Zavion Thomas from Buren. Oklahoma responded with a 45-yard touchdown from John Mateer to Deion Burks on a screen pass.
D.J. Pickett secured another interception, but scoring was kept at a minimum until Damian Ramos gave LSU a 13-10 lead. Oklahoma responded with a wide-open 58-yard touchdown, and though LSU tried to drive down the field, they could not convert a 4th & 2 with 1:20 left in the game.
LSU finishes the regular season at 7-5.
