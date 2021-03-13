FINAL: LSU dominates BYU in season opener despite multiple players absent

NEW ORLEANS - The LSU Tiger football team overcame penalties on offense and absent players on defense to beat the BYU Cougars 27-0 in their 2017 season opener in the Superdome.

LSU extended their defensive dominance in the second half of the game and although the offense bogged down inside the red-zone the Tigers were able to come away with points three of the four times to lead the game 27-0 with under ten minutes to play in the game.

The Tigers however have looked far from a perfect as they've committed eight penalties for -70 yards.

Tiger quarterback Danny Etling has connected on 14 of 17 attempts for 173 yards with a long of 52 yards, however LSU has been working on a steady dose of the run game.

LSU tailback Derrius Guice has rushed for 120 yards on 27 carries including two short touchdown runs that pushed LSU ahead on the scoreboard.

Dave Aranda's defense has been phenomenal limiting BYU to 93 total yards including just 2 yards rushing.

The Tigers have also taken the field without a number of players including several starters.

As many as 13 LSU players who were expected to take part in the season opener are not dressed out or on the trip for unknown reasons.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said earlier in the week that he would handle discipline in-house and not announce any suspensions for his team because he felt it was a competitive advantage for his team.

Of those not dressed out or in attendance, starting cornerback Kevin Tolliver, starting middle linebacker Donnie Alexander, starting nickleback Xavier Lewis and back-up linebacker Michael Divinity.

LSU was expected to start as many as seven new starters on defense and three on offense before the absences.

