FINAL: LSU defeats Florida, 37-34

GAINESVILLE, Florida - The LSU Tigers have made their way to Gainesville, Florida to face-off against the Gators in a pivotal Saturday (Dec. 12) evening game.

Determined to succeed despite challenges, the Tigers are heading into the game under the leadership of a new replacement quarterback and without the presence of a dependable linebacker.

Ever ready to make up for its recent 55-17 loss against Alabama, LSU will feature freshman Max Johnson as quarterback. Johnson is stepping in for Miles Brennan, who is still recovering from an injury sustained earlier in the season.

In previous games, TJ Finley was used as a replacement quarterback in Brennan's absence.

The Tigers will be taking on the Gators without one of their key players. According to The Advocate, LSU starting linebacker Micah Baskerville will not participate in the Dec. 12 game and, reportedly, did not even make the trip to Gainesville with his teammates.

At this time, a reason for his absence has not been provided.

Meanwhile, Florida, currently no. 6, likely considers itself well-prepared to face the Tigers. Still riding high after a 31-19 win in a rivalry game vs. Tennessee on Rocky Top, the Gators are expected to rely on the strength of their passing offense, as they have all season.

The game began at 6 p.m. (CST) in Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, and score updates are being provided in this article.

The Final From Gainesville



York from 57. Defense Makes a Stand. pic.twitter.com/ZlnoHBIyne — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020

One Quarter Left in Gainesville pic.twitter.com/PPplBU952H — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020

Strong First Half from the Freshman ?? pic.twitter.com/ocZ71B1ejB — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 13, 2020