FINAL | LSU 41 vs MIZZOU 45

The Bayou Tigers taking on the Missouri Tigers today.

LSU looking to get back to back wins for the season.

This game was initially happening here at Tiger Stadium, but due to Hurricane Delta they moved the game to Columbia, Missouri at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field.

Mizzou would take an early 7-0 lead on a flea flicker to cap off a 4 play, 75 yard drive.

LSU would answer right back with a touchdown on their first drive. Tight end Arik Gilbert had 4 catches on the drive including one on 4th down. Eventually, Myles Brennan would throw a touchdown to Terrace Marshall in the back of the endzone.

LSU would get the ball back after a failed fake punt attempt by Missouri.

From there, the Bayou Bengals would respond with a 5-play drive that would end up with another touchdown catch by Terrace Marshall.

That lead wouldn't last long as Missouri running back Tyler Badie would take off for a long touchdown run.

LSU would then score 10-unanswered points as Myles Brennan threw his 3rd touchdown of the game. That was followed by a Missouri fumble by their punt returner. Cade York would knock through a field goal to make it a 10 point game.

That would hold until another Missouri touchdown. A Jalen Knox 16 yard touchdown run.

Both teams would continue to trade scores in the 2nd half as LSU and Missouri would combine for 31 points in the 3rd quarter.

LSU would take a 41 to 38 lead into the 4th quarter.

