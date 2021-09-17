Final Livingston Parish school set to reopen Monday

The final school in Livingston Parish that remained closed following Hurricane Ida's landfall will reopen next week.

According to Superintendent Joe Murphy, power has been restored to the Maurepas School campus, allowing the school to reopen to employees on Monday (Sept. 20) and students on Tuesday (Sept. 21).

Maruepas was the last of Livingston's 49 schools to open.

“We are glad to announce that next week, with the return of Maurepas School, all of our students will be back in our classrooms,” Murphy said. “We know that having all our schools open doesn’t mean that our communities have returned to their normal routines, but it is a major step forward.”

Most of the Livingston Parish schools reopened on September 10th, five reopened on September 13th, and schools in Albany and Springfield opened on September 16th.