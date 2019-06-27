Final decisions on budget awaited on last day of session

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers have reached the last day of their legislative session, still trying to strike a final deal on next year's budget and the tax plans to finance it.



Work must end by 6 p.m. Thursday.



Legislative leaders say the House and Senate have largely agreed on how to raise taxes, shrink tax breaks and scale back business subsidies, to drum up hundreds of millions of dollars. The money will stop deep cuts to colleges and public health services.



House Speaker Chuck Kleckley urged his colleagues to "get the ball across the goal line."



The sticking point is whether to meet Gov. Bobby Jindal's parameters on taxes. If lawmakers don't, they risk a veto of some of the tax bills that would pay for the spending plans contained in the budget.