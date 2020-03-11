Final debris pass moves into 70814 and 70714 ZIP codes

BATON ROUGE – City officials report that final flood debris collection efforts have moved into the 70814 and 70714 ZIP codes.

Residents who live in these ZIP codes are asked to move flood debris curbside as soon as possible for crews to collect. Residents should also report the location by going online to http://gis.brla.gov/reportdebris or by calling the EBR debris removal hotline at 1-888-721-4372.

Listed below are the ZIP codes where final collection pass efforts are either in progress or complete:

Final flood debris collection pass currently in progress: 70815, 70816, 70819, 70814, 70714

Final flood debris collection pass complete: 70817

Click here to view a live tracking map of EBR debris collection efforts.