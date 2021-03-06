Latest Weather Blog
FINAL | Arkansas-Pine Bluff 33 vs. Southern Jaguars 30
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Jaguars has started their football season in the spring playing their first home game on Saturday (March 6).
The Jaguars are going head to head with Arkansas - Pine Bluff in their first home game of the season at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
That’s a touchdown for @GeauxJags !— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) March 6, 2021
1:07 left in 1st quarter@GeauxJags 7@UAPBLionsRoar 3#WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/K8PI5rD4Ow
8:02 left in 2nd quarter@GeauxJags 14@UAPBLionsRoar 10#WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/lryTkOdcO9— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) March 6, 2021
HALFTIME @GeauxJags 14@UAPBLionsRoar 26#WeAreSouthern #GoJags— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) March 6, 2021
SCORE Update @GeauxJags 23@UAPBLionsRoar 33 #WeAreSouthern #GoJags— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) March 6, 2021
SCORE Update— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) March 6, 2021
7:12 left in the 4th quarter @GeauxJags 30@UAPBLionsRoar 33 #WeAreSouthern #GoJags
FINAL @GeauxJags 30@UAPBLionsRoar 33— Southern U. Sports (@SouthernUsports) March 6, 2021
