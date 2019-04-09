63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Filmmaker David Lynch teaching a class on creativity

3 weeks 33 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 March 19, 2019 6:14 AM March 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTOP

LOS ANGELES (AP) - According to filmmaker David Lynch, all it takes are 70 ideas to make a feature film.

The visionary mind behind "Blue Velvet," ''Mulholland Drive" and "Twin Peaks" is imparting this and other wisdom, like never giving up final cut, in a new MasterClass on creativity and filmmaking that's available now for enrollment online. Lynch joins an esteemed lot of MasterClass instructors from Martin Scorsese to Spike Lee.

Prices range from $90 for one class to $180 for unlimited access.

In his class, Lynch talks about the value of daydreaming for catching ideas. He also extols the importance of studying classic films and why he doesn't like rules.

Lynch says he was drawn to the idea that a MasterClass could make a difference to new filmmakers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days