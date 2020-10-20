Filmmaker and activist, James Redford, dies at 58

James Redford, son of award-winning actor Robert Redford, died at 58.

Hollywood is mourning the death of James Redford, a filmmaker and philanthropist who was also the son of award-winning actor Robert Redford and American Historian Lola Van Wagenen, CNN reports.

Cindi Berger, publicist to Robert Redford, issued a statement on behalf of the actor, saying, "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment. Robert Redford is mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."

Redford and his father co-founded The Redford Center in 2005 which according to its site "uses impact-driven film and media to accelerate environmental and climate justice, solutions and repair."

After being diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease that affects the liver, Redford underwent two liver transplants in 1993. This motivated him to create a nonprofit called The James Redford Institute for Transplant Awareness. The foundation works to educate the public about the need for organ and tissue donation.

In addition to his dedication to philanthropy, Redford had a deep love for the art of screenwriting/directing and used cinema as a medium to share his perception of life and its meaning.

He's quoted as saying, "I come from a long line of storytellers, so the idea of being compelled to make sense of things is essential to who I am and how I see the world."

According to imdb, Redford wrote the original screenplay for "Cowboy Up," Starring Kiefer Sutherland and Darryl Hannah, "Skinwalkers" a "PBS Mystery!," and directed Showtime's" Spin" Starring Stanley Tucci and Dana Delaney.

He went on to produce the HBO documentary "Mann V Ford," as well as "The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia" and "Watershed: Exploring a New Water Ethic for the New West," which played a role in garnering a total of 10 million dollars in support of restoration funds for the Colorado River Delta.

Redford lives with his wife, Kyle, in California where they raised two children.

His wife tweeted news of his death on Friday along with photos of him and their family.

"Jamie died today. We're heartbroken," she wrote. "He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many."

"He will be deeply missed. As his wife of 32 yrs, I'm most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together," the tweet went on to say. "I don't know what we would've done w/o them over the past 2yrs."

