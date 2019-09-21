Latest Weather Blog
Filmed in Baton Rouge & Ascension, Netflix debuts trailer for crime thriller 'The Highwaymen'
BATON ROUGE - Netflix's new film about the final days of notorious criminals Bonnie & Clyde may feature some familiar scenery when you check it out next month.
The film's production first made local headlines last year when crews set up shop in Ascension Parish, complete with an artificial town straight out of the 1930s. It moved in March from Donaldsonville to Baton Rouge, where filming took place at the old Governor's Mansion.
The production also had stops in Laplace, Shreveport and parts of Tangipahoa Parish.
The movie stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, who portray Texas rangers hunting down the infamous criminal pair, as well as Kathy Bates. More than 150 workers and 1,800 extras, many of them locals, also took part in the production.
The film launches on Netflix's streaming service March 29. You can see the full trailer below.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
-
Police officer dead, another injured after shooting in Mandeville
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar