Fight over LSU football game turns deadly, man charged with murder

David Allen Fulkerson

LITTLEVILLE, AL – An argument about Alabama’s Nov. 9 loss to LSU escalated, resulting in a fatal shooting.

According to Colbert County authorities in north Alabama, the incident took place at David Allen Fulkerson’s home, where several people had gathered to watch the LSU Vs. Alabama game.

WSB-TV reports that James Michael Roland Merritt, 29, was in attendance as his fiancée and Fulkerson’s girlfriend were sisters. Authorities say Fulkerson appeared to be an Alabama fan while Merrit threw his support behind LSU and the two had been arguing on and off throughout the game. But officials say that after an evening of drinking, culminating in Alabama's loss to LSU, the argument intensified to the point of Fulkerson shooting Merritt in the face with a pistol.

Merritt was flown to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries while Fulkerson was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Five days later, Merritt’s family made the decision to remove him from the ventilator that was keeping him alive.

At this point, Fulkerson’s charges were upgraded to murder and his bail amount increased from $50,000 to $100,000.

Two witnesses told reporters that after the shooting incident, they saw Fulkerson punching himself in the face to make it look like Merritt had physically attacked him during their argument.

Merritt, who is also known as "Mikey," is survived by his fiancee and young daughter.

Fulkerson is currently being held in the Colbert County Jail.