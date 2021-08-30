Fight over gas led to one person shot in Livingston

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was shot at a gas station after a fight over fuel escalated.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was shot in the arm Monday afternoon and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of Frog's at Magnolia Beach said the two got in an argument over gasoline before shots were fired.

Gas and power are scarce throughout southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida moved through Sunday night to Monday morning.