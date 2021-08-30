78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fight over gas led to one person shot in Livingston

2 hours 14 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, August 30 2021 Aug 30, 2021 August 30, 2021 8:44 PM August 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was shot at a gas station after a fight over fuel escalated.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said one person was shot in the arm Monday afternoon and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The owner of Frog's at Magnolia Beach said the two got in an argument over gasoline before shots were fired.

Trending News

Gas and power are scarce throughout southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida moved through Sunday night to Monday morning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days