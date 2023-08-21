95°
Fight breaks out at Central High School, prompts law enforcement response

Monday, August 21 2023 9:21 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CENTRAL - Officials said a fight prompted a police presence at Central High School Monday morning. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, three students got into a fight with another three students. There were no injuries. 

The sheriff's office said seven students were ticketed for disturbing the peace and released to their parents. 

There was no word on what started the fight. 

