Fifth suspect in deadly Thibodaux shooting arrested in Mississippi

3 years 6 months 6 days ago Monday, March 11 2019 Mar 11, 2019 March 11, 2019 4:24 PM March 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Thibodaux Police

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A suspect in a 2018 Louisiana killing has been arrested in Mississippi.
  
News outlets in both states say 23-year-old Kevon Southall of Houma was arrested early Monday during a traffic stop by police in Hattiesburg.
  
Police pulled over a car that was reported for being used without authorization. They recovered two firearms from the vehicle.
  
Southall was booked into Forrest County Jail as a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He also was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon.
  
Southall is one of five suspects in a shooting that wounded one man and killed 20-year-old Alex Morena of Galliano in October. The other four suspects were arrested.
  
Southall faces Louisiana charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment.

