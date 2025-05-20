81°
Fifth fugitive escapee from Orleans Parish Jail arrested in New Orleans, five escapees still wanted
NEW ORLEANS - A fifth fugitive escapee from the Orleans Parish Jail was arrested in New Orleans, according to Louisiana State Police.
Corey Boyd, 19, was booked for simple escape and was originally booked into the prison for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official.
Five escapees are still wanted. There is a $20,000-per-fugitive reward for information that would lead to an arrest.
The group of 10 left the jail Friday morning after they pushed over a toilet and escaped through a hole in the wall. New Orleans Police, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police, ATF and FBI are all searching for the escaped inmates.
