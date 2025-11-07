71°
Latest Weather Blog
Fifth annual Mayor's Advisory Council on Veteran Affairs' Breakfast held Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - The fifth annual Mayor's Advisory Council on Veteran Affairs' Breakfast took place Friday morning, including words from Mayor-President Sid Edwards.
Trending News
Representative groups, including the Capital Area United Way, Baton Rouge Soldier Outreach and the Marine Corps League also spoke.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ
-
Baton Rouge feeling effects of FAA reducing operations as two BTR Friday...
Sports Video
-
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky