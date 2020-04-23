Fifteen people displaced by overnight apartment fire in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department wrestled a blaze that broke out within an apartment fire late Wednesday night and left a total of fifteen people displaced.

They rushed to the scene, which was located within the 5600 block of MacBeth Drive in the Jones Creek area, around 10:17 p.m. and saw flames coming from the second floor of a two-story fourplex.

The apartment's two residents had safely escaped from the blaze, saying they were awakened by the smoke alarm.

Firefighters jumped into action and were able to extinguish the blaze in only 20 minutes.

The apartments on the second floor were left with fire damage and the bottom floor apartments also suffered significant smoke and water damage.

Though no one was injured during the blaze, the fire did leave a total of 10 adults and five children displaced.

The Red Cross was called and provided assistance to the affected families.

St. George Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the blaze.