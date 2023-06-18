FIFA-sanctioned match in Baton Rouge between Honduras and Barbados canceled

Photo via Visit Baton Rouge.

UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Capitals Soccer Foundation announced Sunday morning the game has been canceled.

Read the original story below.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Baton Rouge will host a FIFA-sanctioned soccer match between Honduras and Barbados 7 p.m. Sunday at BREC’s Olympia Stadium in Perkins Road Community Park.

Here is the full statement from the city below:

"Baton Rouge is proud to host a FIFA-sanctioned soccer match between the national teams of Honduras and Barbados this Sunday at BREC’s Olympia Stadium in Perkins Road Community Park. This landmark event is scheduled to take place on Father's Day, June 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Soccer enthusiasts and fans from Baton Rouge and beyond are eagerly anticipating this thrilling encounter, which signifies a significant milestone for the city's sporting landscape. This historic match promises an electrifying showcase of talent, teamwork, and sporting excellence.

Tickets at the door are $80. Pre-sale tickets are available through Saturday for $70 at the following locations:

Los Álvarez Exxpress Latin Restaurant; 850 Gardere Ln, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Prestige of Baton Rouge Auto Sales; 9155 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Hartley/Vey Sports Park (Oak Villa); 2615 Oak Villa Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815; (Tickets will be sold during the adult soccer tournament starting at 11am; look for the red tent for Prestige of Baton Rouge Auto Sales)

Join us as Baton Rouge embraces the world of international soccer and witness this groundbreaking FIFA-sanctioned match."