Fiery explosion within Texas chemical plant has far-reaching impact, affects homes 30 miles away

Photo: OMARKHAMZA

PORT NECHES, TX – A fiery explosion has occurred at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, which is about an hour away from Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The BBC reports that two of the plant’s employees and one contractor were injured early Wednesday morning, around 1 a.m. when an explosion within the facility caused a blast that was felt 30 miles away.

The plant is owned by a company called TPC Group, and according to the company’s website, the Port Neches Fire Department and Huntsman assisted in evacuation and other safety efforts related to the incident.

The company also says that teams have been dispatched to conduct air monitoring along the fence line of the facility and in surrounding neighborhoods through mutual aid.

Incident Statement #1 – TPC Group Port Neches Operations https://t.co/Q8xiug0cwW — TPC Group (@TPC_Group) November 27, 2019

Homes that were miles away from the plant were impacted, some residents saying their windows were blown out during the explosion.

One resident named Ryan Mathewson said, “We were the closest house to the plant. We woke up covered in glass doors blown in but we got out safe.”

The three injured individuals are being treated at two facilities: Southeast Texas Regional Medical Center and Memorial Hermann in Houston. The company says all other staff has been accounted for.

TPC Group released an update, stating that the cause of the explosion has been linked back to a processing unit.

The company also says it's working with its insurance provider to establish a claims processing hotline for the area.