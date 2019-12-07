61°
Fiery crash shuts down I-10 in St. James Parish

By: WBRZ Staff

GRAMERCY - A crash involving an 18-wheeler has shut down I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans Friday evening. 

The crash was first reported around 5 p.m. on I-10 East near the Gramercy exit. All lanes are currently closed in both directions in the area of the accident.

The crash is said to involve an 18-wheeler and another car pinned underneath it. Photos from the are show a large plume of smoke.

A Hazardous Materials crew has been called to the scene, according to state police.

There is no word on injuries at this time. 

