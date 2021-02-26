69°
Latest Weather Blog
Fewer than 1,000 still in FEMA mobile homes after 2016 flood
BATON ROUGE - The number of Louisiana families still living in FEMA trailers after the 2016 flood in the capital region has dropped to below 1,000.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says more than 3,500 households have moved out of the mobile homes nearly two years after the disaster. That's about 82 percent of those who received them following the 2016 floods.
Data released Wednesday showed that 999 households remain in the FEMA mobile homes.
Four hundred thirty of those families are in East Baton Rouge Parish. Most of the rest of the families living in the manufactured housing units are in Ascension and Livingston parishes.
After the August 2016 summer flooding, FEMA says it provided mobile homes to people across 16 parishes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials expect fairs, festivals to resume statewide in the near future with...
-
Flu numbers down due to coronavirus
-
Plants may have a chance to recover after ice storm
-
Insurance companies dropping clients after 2020 hurricane season
-
Oversight board wants independent investigation into Entergy's new meters, surging power bills