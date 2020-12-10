Fewer fans allowed in Superdome for remaining 2020 Saints games

NEW ORLEANS - City officials said the New Orleans Saints must cut their current fan attendance in half for their remaining home games this season as COVID-19 cases surge in the area.

On Thursday, the city confirmed that fan attendance will be cut from 6,000 down to 3,000 for the Saints' final two games in the Superdome. That includes the Saints' highly anticipated Dec. 20 match-up with the Chiefs. Both are currently vying for the top playoff seed in their respective conferences.

The change would also affect the Saints-Vikings game on Christmas Day. Upcoming college bowl games at the Superdome will be under the same restrictions.

The city says it will also likely impose more restrictions on businesses like bars, as coronvirus cases rise.