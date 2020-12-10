Fewer fans allowed in Superdome for remaining 2020 Saints games

NEW ORLEANS - City officials said the New Orleans Saints are expected to cut current fan attendance in half for their remaining home games this season as COVID-19 cases surge in the area.

On Thursday, the city confirmed that fan attendance will be cut down to 3,000 starting with the Saints' highly anticipated Dec. 20 match-up with the Chiefs. Both are currently vying for the top playoff seed in their respective conferences.

The team had been allowing 6,000 fans inside the Superdome and planned to increase attendance to 15,000 for its last two home games.

The change is also expected to affect the Saints-Vikings game on Christmas Day. Upcoming college bowl games at the Superdome will likely be under the same restrictions.

The city said it will also likely impose more restrictions on businesses like bars, as coronvirus cases rise.