Few tickets available for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for chances to win the the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home.
The Dream Home is valued at $725,000. Built by Alvarez Construction, the home is in the Rouzan development near Southdowns in Baton Rouge.
Fewer than 200 tickets are available and, as of Friday, can only be purchased on line here.
The home features 2,900-square-feet with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and a half-bath.
The Dream Home will be given away, live on TV, in late July.
Tickets purchased with-in a day of the drawing are also entered into a second drawing: A new, 2020 Genesis G80 courtesy of All Star Automotive.
Tickets are $100.
Other prizes include a $10,000 American Express gift card provided by Assurance Financial and groceries for a year provided by Dream Day Foundation.
The Dream Home is located at 2053 Rue Cremieux, Baton Rouge, LA, 70808.
