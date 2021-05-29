Few showers around today, less humid Sunday

Today and Tonight: Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. Isolated showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible, mainly in the afternoon. The better chance of seeing rain will be south and west of Baton Rouge. Overall, rain chances are low around 20-30%. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Tonight, skies will begin to clear with lows in the lower 60s.





Looking Ahead:

A rare Memorial Day Weekend cool front will move through the state today, hugging the coast through Sunday morning. This is where the higher chance for an isolated shower or storm will be. Otherwise, drier air will begin to mix in on Sunday, making things feel less muggy for the long weekend. High temperatures will also be slightly below average in the mid 80s. Our weather pattern will remain quiet through Monday. Moisture will begin to increase across the region on Tuesday, bringing back the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





