Few changes to LSU COVID-19 testing for students returning to class Monday
BATON ROUGE - On Saturday LSU released a COVID-19 guideline update for the Spring 2021 semester.
LSU sent an email to students and faculty further detailing plans for the spring semester. With new guidelines made masks will still be required inside all classrooms and COVID-19 updates will still be available online.
"We really got to keep our vigilance up, we have to stay patient just a little bit longer with the intrusions into life the way we want to live it and that's going to help us prevail in the end," said interim LSU President Tom Galligan.
You can see the latest details below:
Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,
Thank you for your feedback last semester regarding COVID-19; we are implementing many of your suggestions this spring. Below are Spring 2021 COVID-19 updates.
COVID-19 Updates and Information
- We will send you regular COVID-19 updates throughout the spring.
- We will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard online for those who want to see the number of cases on campus. The dashboard can be found at lsu.edu/roadmap/covid-dashboard and will resume with updates on Monday, Jan. 11.
- We will post any updates or changes to the spring semester that may occur on the Roadmap to Spring website: lsu.edu/roadmap.
- Beginning Jan. 18, LSU will have a call center available to answer any questions about COVID-19 from the LSU community. The call center number is 225-427-1326.
TIGERCheck Daily Symptom Checker
- The daily symptom checker only needs to be filled out on days that you are going to be on campus.
- The QR code from the daily symptom checker will be used for entrance into high traffic areas on campus.
COVID-19 Testing
- LSU will have the following testing locations available for the LSU community:
- LSU Student Union – Louisiana National Guard
- Hours of Operation: weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Insurance not required.
- Results can be expected within 72 hours.
- 263 Coates Hall
- Hours of Operation: weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Insurance is not required, but recommended.
- Please bring your LSU ID and insurance card, if applicable.
- Results can be expected within 48 hours.
- Student Health Center
- Hours of Operation: weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekends from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- If you are having symptoms, please contact the Student Health Center to see a healthcare provider.
- Students who take advantage of on-campus testing will be entered into a biweekly raffle to win incentives (i.e. Apple Airpods, iPad, Apple Watch). Please visit the Roadmap website for more information.
- Please note that the testing PODs will no longer be available.
- For more information, visit lsu.edu/roadmap/health/testing.php.
Random Sentinel Testing
- Every two weeks, a random sample of the student population will be required to get tested for COVID-19.
- Students selected for random testing will receive an email that includes instructions on how to get tested.
- Students who take advantage of on-campus testing will be entered into a biweekly raffle to win incentives (i.e. Apple Airpods, iPad, Apple Watch).
Wastewater Testing
- LSU will continue to monitor the wastewater on campus. This has proven to be one of the most effective tools in monitoring the spread of COVID-19.
- LSU will require those who are associated with spaces identified as having a high prevalence of COVID-19 to get tested.
COVID-19 Safety Protocols
- Masks will be required on campus this spring. Wear masks properly over nose and mouth and do not remove them to speak to others.
- Please continue to maintain 6 feet of physical distance whenever possible.
- Cover all coughs and sneezes.
- Wash hands thoroughly and often or use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid gathering in large groups.
Vaccine
- LSU, in coordination with Louisiana Department of Health, will keep you updated about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- You will receive a survey regarding your interest in getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at LSU, as a member of the LSU community.
For more information about COVID-19, please visit lsu.edu/roadmap.
