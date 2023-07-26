Feud boiled over into deadly shooting in downtown Baton Rouge, police say

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was reportedly killed in an overnight shooting downtown.

Baton Rouge Police said around lunchtime Wednesday, the shooting was domestic-related.

The shooting happened on South River Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Early information from officials said a 19-year-old, later identified by the East Baton Rouge Coroner as Malik Clark, was shot and killed.

Police said the shooter was a 23-year-old man. The shooter got away.