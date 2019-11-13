25°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Feud between neighbors leads to arrest on charges of stalking and criminal mischief

1 hour 25 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, November 13 2019 Nov 13, 2019 November 13, 2019 4:23 AM November 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Prentice Lamar Tedeton Jr. Photo: OCC
MONROE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man who had nails and screws thrown onto his driveway says it's not the first time the suspect accused of doing it tossed debris into a road.
  
The Monroe News Star reported Tuesday that 60-year-old Prentice Lamar Tedeton Jr. was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center this week on three counts of stalking and four counts of criminal mischief.
  
A neighbor told Ouachita Parish deputies it wasn't the first time he and Tedeton had argued. The neighbor accused Tedeton of putting hazardous debris into a road in 2018 and later showing up at his workplace to accuse him of stealing an air hose.
  
An arrest report says video shows a car tracked to Tedeton's home driving back and forth in the area that day. He denies the accusations.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days