Fetty Wap arrested after alleged assault of employee

September 03, 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Pitchfork

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say rapper Fetty Wap was arrested after allegedly assaulting three employees at a hotel.

Police say the 28-year-old whose real name is Willie Maxwell was arrested Sunday morning on three counts of battery. Local news reports say he hit a parking attendant after getting into an argument.

Police originally said the rapper hit an employee but later said he "committed a battery" on three. Fetty Wap performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week.

He was arrested in November 2017 and charged with DUI after police say he was caught drag racing another car on a New York City highway.

