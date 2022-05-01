75°
Festival International de Louisiane closes early Sunday for inclement weather
LAFAYETTE - The Festival International de Louisiane announced an early closure Sunday due to ongoing lightning within a five mile radius to the celebration.
Sunday was the last day of a five-days-long festival to celebrate international music and arts.
The festival is still accepting donations for Ukraine through Monday. For more information, or to donate, click here.
